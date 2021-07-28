Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.47% of Stamps.com worth $17,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Bradford Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $6,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,418 shares of company stock worth $47,771,190. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

STMP opened at $326.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.99. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $326.60.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

