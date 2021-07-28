Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $201.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $148.88 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.60.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

