Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.35-$11.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.25. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.350-$11.650 EPS.

SWK stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,754. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $148.88 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.30.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.