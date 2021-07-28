Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Trading Down 3.2%

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $195.22 and last traded at $195.24. Approximately 28,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,160,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,044,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after acquiring an additional 448,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $84,034,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,729,000 after acquiring an additional 411,915 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

