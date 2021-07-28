Stantec (STN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million.

STN opened at C$57.44 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$37.46 and a 52 week high of C$59.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$55.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93. The stock has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.40.

In related news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total value of C$502,792.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,479,016.29. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,340,519.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,791.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

