Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

