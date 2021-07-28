Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Down to $126.03

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.03, but opened at $122.46. Starbucks shares last traded at $122.16, with a volume of 92,487 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Get Starbucks alerts:

The company has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.