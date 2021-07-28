State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 273,018 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 140.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,018 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.29% of BOX worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 394,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 212,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -117.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

