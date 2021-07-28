State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 5,421 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of Evergy worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,733,000 after acquiring an additional 367,352 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 305,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $66.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

