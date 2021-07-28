State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,147 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $11,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

