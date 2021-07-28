State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 307,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $8,982,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.30. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.