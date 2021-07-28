State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,817,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,710,000 after acquiring an additional 894,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.01.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.