State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 8,908 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Pool were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $129,833,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pool by 125.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at $54,168,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pool by 398.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,211 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,946. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $471.87 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $478.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

