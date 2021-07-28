Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of STZHF opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60. Stelco has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $31.61.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

