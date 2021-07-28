Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STLC shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Stelco stock traded up C$0.23 on Wednesday, reaching C$39.48. 62,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,443. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$7.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stelco’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

