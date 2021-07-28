Stellus Capital Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $262.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

