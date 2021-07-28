Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,371 Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 103,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $971,000.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.