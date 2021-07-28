Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 165.0% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 671,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 417,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 286,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 245,775 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 605.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 138,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

