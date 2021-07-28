Stifel Financial Corp Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

