Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 714 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Appian were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Appian by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,899,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Appian by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,388,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Appian by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,581 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -229.74 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

