Stifel Financial Corp Sells 181 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPUS opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $98.55.

