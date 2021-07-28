Stock Traders Buy High Volume of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:ASHR)

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 28,765 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,970 put options.

NYSEARCA:ASHR traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. 308,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.32. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $46.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 9,483.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 114,562 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 232,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 379,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,162 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000.

