Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Polaris Put Options (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,686 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 470% compared to the typical daily volume of 997 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Polaris by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Polaris by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Polaris by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

