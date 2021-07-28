StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.79. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 60,219 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $317.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneMor by 4,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

