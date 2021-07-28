StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.79. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 60,219 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $317.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter.
StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
