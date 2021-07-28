Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,238 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

