Stonnington Group LLC Buys Shares of 685 RH (NYSE:RH)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in RH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,193,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,991 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $675.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 52-week low of $278.13 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $663.18.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

