Stonnington Group LLC Invests $489,000 in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,910,000 after buying an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,459,000 after buying an additional 93,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,197,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,765,000 after buying an additional 212,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.75.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.