Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.20. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.89 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

