Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,700 LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $66,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LGIH opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities raised their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

