Stonnington Group LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $1,548,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $217,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth $1,907,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.95.

NYSE CMI opened at $233.79 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.93 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.00. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

