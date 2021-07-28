Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SRMLF opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.01.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

SRMLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$5.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.