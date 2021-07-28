Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $318,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. 200,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,268,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.84.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.