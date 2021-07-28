Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,743 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 44.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Natera by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 103,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Natera by 1,279.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,793. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.31. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $127.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

