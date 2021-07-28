Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $62.08. 35,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.