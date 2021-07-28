Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.20. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,842. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.90. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.