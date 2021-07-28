StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,994.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $4,736,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,645 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.49. 39,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $394.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $424.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

