StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Xylem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,306,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.69. 3,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,285. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.87 and a 52-week high of $124.78. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,860. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

