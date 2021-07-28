StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,584.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 728,885 shares of company stock valued at $178,858,208 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion and a PE ratio of -69.13. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.