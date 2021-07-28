StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 72 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.58. 47,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $287.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.73.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

