Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $310.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $303.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.26.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $268.35 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $269.74. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $659,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.