Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.50. 52,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $269.74. The stock has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Stryker alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.13.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.