Student Coin (STC) One Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Student Coin has a total market cap of $38.57 million and $1.12 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Student Coin has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Student Coin Profile

STC is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,536,512 coins. Student Coin’s official website is bitjob.io . The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

