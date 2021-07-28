Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.250-$6.370 EPS.

Sun Communities stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,015. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.38. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $194.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.71.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

