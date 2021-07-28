Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock worth $20,834,001. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,556. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

