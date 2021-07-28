Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.02. 74,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,405. The stock has a market cap of $381.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $371.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,530 shares of company stock worth $156,202,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

