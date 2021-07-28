Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,148,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $256.51 and a 52 week high of $368.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

