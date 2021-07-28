Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PayPal by 19,558.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 377,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,395,000 after buying an additional 375,513 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in PayPal by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,605,000 after buying an additional 191,729 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in PayPal by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $301.42. 205,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.69. The company has a market capitalization of $354.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.66.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

