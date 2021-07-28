Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 8,744 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 680,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,939,459. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

