SuperLauncher Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 76.1% higher against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $85,730.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00035869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00122372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,201.81 or 1.00376523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00785095 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,207 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

