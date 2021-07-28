Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Support.com stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. Support.com has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter worth $768,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Support.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Support.com during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

